POWER UP: Senator Bob Hall

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Physical or cyber attack? EMP? Solar flares? State Senator Bob Hall discusses what Texas can do to harden the electrical grid against a crisis. The audience at the Ministry of Truth Film Festival ask the senator about election integrity as well.
https://griddownpowerup.com/
Don't miss the remaining movie screenings at the festival!
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ministry-of-truth-summer-film-fest-48189782593