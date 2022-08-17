POWER UP: Senator Bob Hall

Physical or cyber attack? EMP? Solar flares? State Senator Bob Hall discusses what Texas can do to harden the electrical grid against a crisis. The audience at the Ministry of Truth Film Festival ask the senator about election integrity as well.

https://griddownpowerup.com/



Don't miss the remaining movie screenings at the festival!

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ministry-of-truth-summer-film-fest-48189782593

