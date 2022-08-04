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Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu - Part 1
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IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS 5G KUNG FLU Part 1

What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 GHz millimeter waves, and vaccines
Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA

the Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf

Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter pdf: http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/history/biographies/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf

Fasting and Man’s Correct Diet R.B. Pearson: https://books.google.dk/books?id=u7-h-oz785sC&printsec=frontcover&hl=da&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false

Annie Logical, Pandemic Bonds and World Bank: https://www.vigiliae.org/pandemic-bonds-and-world-bank/

Dr. Stefan Lanka, Virologist, Microbiologist, HIV Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btqQa-wXno

You cannot Catch Bugs, Pasteur Debunked: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com/you-cannot-catch-bugs-germs-bacteria-or-candidafungi/

Aajonus Vonderplanitz full Transcript, Superhuman Radio: http://whale.to/a/aajonus-interview-apr-2009.pdf

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