Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why on Earth do the Taliban hate 9 to 5 jobs?
49 views
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
Published 15 hours ago |

Many media outlets like Time and Vice have recently reported on Taliban's confessions where they express severe discontent with living the everyday life within the confines of industrial civilization, and I argue this was to be expected and is a general global trend.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/


SUPPORT ME:

➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza


 SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir


Keywords
newspoliticsworkjobafghanistanjobstalibancivilizationpsychologyexplainedmodernity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket