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The Legacy Continues ~ Rg Stair - J Rice - dennis & rose larivee
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Title speaks for itself. More to come in Future of The Total Perversion of The Testator's Legacy with His Whore Rose and Her Pimp Dennis. Absolutely NO playing Around with These Descriptions of The Filthy Lifestyles Lived at the Overcomer Farm in Canady's S.C. Also with James Rice at The Helm of the Perversion Now overseen by Dennis & Rose !!!
Revelation 22:11 He that is Unjust, Let Him Be Unjust Still: and He Which Is FILTHY, Let THEM Be Filthy Still: As They Are and will continue to Be !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
Revelation 22:11 He that is Unjust, Let Him Be Unjust Still: and He Which Is FILTHY, Let THEM Be Filthy Still: As They Are and will continue to Be !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
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