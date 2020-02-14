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The Persecution Has Started
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21 views • February 14, 2020
Forget what the first amendment of the Constitution says concerning your right to practice religion freely. Believers in the Austin, Texas area are being persecuted for walking out their Christian faith.
The city is literally telling them that they can’t adhere to what parts of the word of God instruct because others may label it as acts of hate, let that sink in...
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The city is literally telling them that they can’t adhere to what parts of the word of God instruct because others may label it as acts of hate, let that sink in...
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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