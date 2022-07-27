Satan Worshippers Melt Down Over Rise In Christian Nationalism

America was FOUNDED by Christians. Our success is BECAUSE of God.

The Left HATES this fact, and they are ACTIVELY trying to destroy it.

Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab Social, joins to talk about how important it is to fight back and get OFF the sidelines of politics & culture!

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