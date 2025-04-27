Ruler of Every Nation

Jesus Christ is King, now, over every nations and ethnicity. He is the ruling and reigning monarch of all, including those in rebellion to Him, like the Jews and atheists and Moslems. This understanding must re-enter the Church; our Judeo-Christian pastors have surrendered without shots being fire.

"Who would not fear You, O King of the nations?

Indeed it is Your due!

For among all the wise men of the nations

And in all their kingdoms,

There is none like You. "

Jeremiah 10:7





Fritz Berggren, PhD

