The Canadian Trucker Convoy Is Under Attack by Cyberterrorists and Legislation

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02/16/2022 Viva Frei: The list of donors for the Canadian Trucker Convoy was leaked and made public, due to the donation website being hacked. The reporters from the state funded Canadian Broadcasting Company reached out to the donors on the hacked list, causing the donors to feel intimidated. There’s no retroactive criminal law. A person who donated to a registered not-for-profit organization should not be called a suspect, since the donation wasn’t forbidden by any emergency act declaration at the time.