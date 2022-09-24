Dr. Richard Urso: I think almost 134% more deaths in the vaccinated kids, 10 to 14

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p0la4b2
09/18/2022 Dr. Richard Urso: Data in England showed that It’s almost 134% more deaths in the vaccinated kids 10 to 14 than unvaccinated, while people were hidden from the data in the US