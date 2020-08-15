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[Aug 15, 2020 Rob Skiba's Proposed "Scientific Nephilim Genetics Theory" (53K views on YouTube!)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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221 views • April 29, 2021
In this video clip, I describe how I believe the genetics of the Post-Flood Nephilim worked, with various scientific examples to support my theory.
I also included some new information by Brien Foerster concerning what may yet be another piece of scientific evidence to support my thesis concerning the three wives of Noah's sons.

Brien Foerster's full lecture:
https://youtu.be/8tZVSbWzvgU

What is DNA? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXdzuz5Q-hs

Epigenetics and the influence of our genes | Courtney Griffin's TED Talk: https://youtu.be/JTBg6hqeuTg

NOVA: The Ghost in Your Genes Documentary: https://youtu.be/bE1Tgk_NSUw

Seeds of Death: Unveiling the Lies of GMO's - Full Documentary: https://youtu.be/biQU9RnnGoM

Additional resource worth checking out - Dr. Aaron Judkin's osteological evaluation of the Paracas Skulls: https://manvsarchaeology.wordpress.com/2016/09/25/the-paracas-skulls-an-osteological-evaluation/

If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com

geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
sciencebibletechnologynephilimhybridsgeneticsseed war
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