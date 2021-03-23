© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SUPER Anti-Racist Hero to Fix Inequity + Discriminatory Hiring Practices of NBA (Mark Cuban)
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 23, 2021
Ibram Kendi is anti-racist. We go further, we are Super Anti-Racist. Where there is discrimination of ANY kind, we ferret it out, and rectify!
Today we go after the hiring practices of the NBA, and their racist hiring practices as the league is 75% black, so statistically out of bounds, you're twenty times more likely to win the lottery than avoid the fact that systemic racism is ingrained in the league.
Specifically, we use the anti-racist logic to go after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who pretends to be woke, but his actions are pure racism.
#nba #anti-racist #ibramkendi
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Today we go after the hiring practices of the NBA, and their racist hiring practices as the league is 75% black, so statistically out of bounds, you're twenty times more likely to win the lottery than avoid the fact that systemic racism is ingrained in the league.
Specifically, we use the anti-racist logic to go after Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who pretends to be woke, but his actions are pure racism.
#nba #anti-racist #ibramkendi
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.