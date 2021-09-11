Crisis Actor Covid Death

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I tried to find any shred of an obituary, especially since this happened over 2 weeks ago. NOTHING Is out there but 2 sites that look like someone just entered her name and claims she died. No legit obit anywhere!
UPDATE: I found some "Proof" of her funeral on this video. FYI It’s the usual Life-Size Picture Funeral with no body! Typical stuff that we always see. This lady describes the funeral "AS A MEMORIAL TABLE HER SISTERS SET UP" https://www.tiktok.com/@deltadubose/video/7004263401413217541?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl