Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella parody: 'Paranoid'

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Original: Polaroid by Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own nor claim to own any rights to the music used. Full credit goes to the copyright owner(s) - no copyright infringement intended.
For entertainment purposes only.
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I will never apologise for having my own mind and thoughts, nor how I choose to express them.