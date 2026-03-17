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Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella parody: 'Paranoid'
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
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6 views • 2 days ago

Original: Polaroid by Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own nor claim to own any rights to the music used. Full credit goes to the copyright owner(s) - no copyright infringement intended.

For entertainment purposes only. 

If you don't like my content, you are not forced to consume it, scroll on by!

I will never apologise for having my own mind and thoughts, nor how I choose to express them.

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parodyfunnytruthfactshands off the kidspdf files get the woodchipperirdgaf
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy