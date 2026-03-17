Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella parody: 'Paranoid'

Original: Polaroid by Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own nor claim to own any rights to the music used. Full credit goes to the copyright owner(s) - no copyright infringement intended.

For entertainment purposes only.

If you don't like my content, you are not forced to consume it, scroll on by!

I will never apologise for having my own mind and thoughts, nor how I choose to express them.