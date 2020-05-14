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Growing In Grace and Knowledge (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday (Night) Preaching: May 13 2020
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Growing In Grace and Knowledge (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday (Night) Preaching: May 13 2020
Exhortation Not to Be Unteachable, to Keep Growing and Building: "Adding to" Faith, Virtue, Knowledge, and On Up. Point to the Word of God, the Light in a Dark Place and a More Sure Word of Prophecy, ...Until the Day Dawn.... Scripture: II Peter 1:13-16 & II Peter 1:4-21
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Growing In Grace and Knowledge (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday (Night) Preaching: May 13 2020
Exhortation Not to Be Unteachable, to Keep Growing and Building: "Adding to" Faith, Virtue, Knowledge, and On Up. Point to the Word of God, the Light in a Dark Place and a More Sure Word of Prophecy, ...Until the Day Dawn.... Scripture: II Peter 1:13-16 & II Peter 1:4-21
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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