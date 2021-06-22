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Bate Papo 2°Pt Humanos e suasArticulações,Marionetes articuladas!Até qdo aceitaremos q nos Manipulem
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3 views • June 22, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
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Jetzt Die Wahrheit 1
O corpo dos Seres Humanos e suas Articulações. Marionetes sao articuladas, alguém ou algo movimenta suas cordinhas. Até quando permitiremos que nos manipulem. Ele nos ensinou também a manipular uns aos outros, a gostar de assistir uns aos outros sofrerem nesse teatro de marionetes que vivemos, do mesmo jeito que ele faz com todos nos.
Jetzt.
Like
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Share
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Jetzt Die Wahrheit 1
O corpo dos Seres Humanos e suas Articulações. Marionetes sao articuladas, alguém ou algo movimenta suas cordinhas. Até quando permitiremos que nos manipulem. Ele nos ensinou também a manipular uns aos outros, a gostar de assistir uns aos outros sofrerem nesse teatro de marionetes que vivemos, do mesmo jeito que ele faz com todos nos.
Jetzt.
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