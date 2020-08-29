© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID: pas de 2e vague? - Radio-Quebec
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • August 29, 2020
27 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zo-DjDIPSXI
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Le CDC américain confirme qu'il ne testeront plus les cas asymptomatiques. Avec cette nouvelle c'est la possibilité d'une 2e vague qui disparait.
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Le CDC américain confirme qu'il ne testeront plus les cas asymptomatiques. Avec cette nouvelle c'est la possibilité d'une 2e vague qui disparait.
Appuyez notre combat: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.