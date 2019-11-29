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Audiotales • By Hand of the Monster
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72 views • November 29, 2019
••• AUDIOTALES • By Hand of the Monster
(Season 1, Episode 1)
An elegant poem tells a gruesome tale of the macabre through the eyes of the unsuspecting victim. The mesmerizing soundtrack shows no mercy, as it slowly guides you to the depths of insanity. Sit back and lend us your mind for a moment while we take you somewhere you've never been.
If you enjoyed this episode, give it a thumbs up, share it and subscribe to our channel, and remember to enable notifications for future releases.
_________
The Creative Basterds are a duo of imaginative maniacs who needed an outlet for their ideas before they went insane. And here we are.
Audiotales™, created by Creative Basterds
A digital series exploring the art of storytelling by combining meaningful stories and compelling music with stunning visuals.
_________
Subscribe, share, like and comment at will.
••• Instagram - https://instagram.com/creativebasterds
••• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/creativebasterds
••• Twitter - https://twitter.com/creativebasterd
Be a Basterd, and support our work:
••• Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/creativebasterds
••• SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/creativebasterds
Write to us at:
✉ [email protected]
... but be creative. Otherwise, what's the point?
(Season 1, Episode 1)
An elegant poem tells a gruesome tale of the macabre through the eyes of the unsuspecting victim. The mesmerizing soundtrack shows no mercy, as it slowly guides you to the depths of insanity. Sit back and lend us your mind for a moment while we take you somewhere you've never been.
If you enjoyed this episode, give it a thumbs up, share it and subscribe to our channel, and remember to enable notifications for future releases.
_________
The Creative Basterds are a duo of imaginative maniacs who needed an outlet for their ideas before they went insane. And here we are.
Audiotales™, created by Creative Basterds
A digital series exploring the art of storytelling by combining meaningful stories and compelling music with stunning visuals.
_________
Subscribe, share, like and comment at will.
••• Instagram - https://instagram.com/creativebasterds
••• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/creativebasterds
••• Twitter - https://twitter.com/creativebasterd
Be a Basterd, and support our work:
••• Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/creativebasterds
••• SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/creativebasterds
Write to us at:
✉ [email protected]
... but be creative. Otherwise, what's the point?
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