In 2006 Bush and Kerry discuss Skull & Bones Meet the Press Tim Russert

Tim Russert asks George Bush and John Kerry about the Skull & Bones Secret Society. Followed by an interview where Jack Blood asked Russert about him questioning Bush and Kerry about the secret society on 6/16/2006.



Notice how Bush and Kerry try to just "fluff it off as nothing" yet for some reason it's this big secret they refuse to talk about ..... If it has to be kept secret , there's something there ...... and of course you'll notice almost NO ONE in the news will bring this up EVER ..... There are many stories like that ..... Kept hushed up by the media ...... The propagandists do not want us to talk about these things