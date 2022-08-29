Fauci’s Three False Statements Regarding the CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e8u5d0e
On August 22nd, in a media interview, American cardiologist Peter McCullough pointed out that Fauci had widely disseminated three pieces of misinformation when handling the CCP Virus pandemic in the United States and promoting the CCP Virus vaccine to the public, causing immeasurable damage to both Americans and global people in many ways