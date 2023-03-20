Welcome To Proverbs Club.Support For Rulers And Altruists.
Proverbs 19:6 (NIV).
6) Many curry favor with a ruler,
and everyone is the friend of one who gives gifts.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Leaders and donators attract support and friendship.
