🤡Mike Pompeo: "We need to make sure that the story is told properly so when history books write this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 1 day ago

Mike Pompeo (ex head of CIA for Trump's first term): "We need to make sure that the story is told properly so that when the history books write this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza."

Doesn't get much more evil than Mike.

Adding🤮:

The U.S. announces the launch of Phase Two of Donald Trump’s 20-point Hamas–Israel ceasefire plan.

Phase Two moves from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction in Gaza. It includes the creation of an internationally backed governing body for the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other armed factions.

A transitional technocratic Palestinian authority, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will oversee governance during this phase.

The plan also advances construction of the so-called “Green City,” a modern development project in eastern Rafah, an Israeli-controlled area of Gaza. Large-scale land clearing for the project reportedly began in December.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Phase Two follows Phase One’s ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and hostage exchanges, and warned that failure by Hamas to meet remaining obligations will bring “serious consequences.”

Mediation efforts by Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar were cited as central to reaching this stage.

Adding 🤮:

Adding:

Swedish Prime Minister: Officers from our armed forces arrived in Greenland today at the request of Denmark.

