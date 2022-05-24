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1000 years invented made up history
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117 views • May 24, 2022
Did they add 1000 years to history? I stumbled on this video on Bitchute, Investigating it myself. The evidence seems to check out good.
Has anyone been down this rabbit hole? If so can you give me some pointers. Thank you.
Has anyone been down this rabbit hole? If so can you give me some pointers. Thank you.
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