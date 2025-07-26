BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SCOTT JENNINGS NEEDS TO BE BLACK-PILLED 卐 ON WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN GERMANY DURING WW2
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
45 views • 22 hours ago

Scott Jennings is a fantastic commentator who mostly does his research...but he's woefully unfamiliar with the realities of WW2 in regards to the victims versus the perpetrators; things that are occurring as we speak - how about we BLACK PILL him⁉️


IF WHAT HE BELIEVES ABOUT WW2 IS TRUE...WHY ARE THOSE THINGS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW⁉️


WE DIDN'T LEARN THE LESSONS OF HISTORY⁉️


NO, WE DIDN'T...BECAUSE OUR HISTORY HAS BEEN FALSIFIED TO HIDE THE ACTUAL PURVEYORS OF GENOCIDE ✅


Scott Jennings

https://x.com/ScottJenningsKY


After playing a clip from the show, Jennings said, Ladies and gentlemen, this is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard. A podcast hosted by a man named Myron Gaines, the Fresh & Fit After Hours podcast. It deserves all of our scorn. Laughing, justifying the actions of Adolf Hitler, saying the Jews deserved the Holocaust.”


“Congressman Richie Torres, a Democrat from New York City, I don’t agree with him on much, but on one issue, the man has had real backbone. It’s the issue of Israel and the treatment of the Jewish people.”


“He had this to say, ‘It is profoundly disturbing to see young social media influencers casually rationalize Hitler and the Nazi regime’s systematic extermination of six million Jews during the Holocaust. The only thing more terrifying than Holocaust denial is Holocaust glorification.'”


“‘The comfort with which these commentators defend the most evil man ever to roam the Earth should send chills down the spine of every decent person.'”


“I could not agree more with Congressman Torres. It is incredible to me the brainwashing that is going on in the United States of America and throughout the West of our young people as it relates to Israel, as it relates to the Jewish people, as it relates to what’s happening in Gaza, as it relates to what happened historically in World War II.”


“You hear the lunacy and the casual hatred coming out of the mouths of these young people. You think about what happened on college campuses in the United States of America, folks. We have a real problem on our hands.”


We have a growing anti-Semitism problem in America. My closing monologue today addressing the Myron Gaines podcast discussion of the Holocaust.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/y6onIKRUgElk/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a1engf

gatekeepersblack pillscott jenningsmyron gaines holocaust podcastthe realities of ww2
