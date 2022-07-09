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Prophecy 69 Excerpts Warns About UNEQUALLY Yoked Marriages. YAH SAYS "be your husband or your wife, they will sell you to the highest bidder in the coming evil times ahead" Many Beheadings (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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84 views • July 09, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 69
“There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards!”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
December 31, 2002
Released January 1, 2003

For Prophecy in Full, it is amazing here it is below:

Prophecy 69 - “There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards!” Prophetically Very Indepth - satan's Cloning/man says he's god/holy replaced by evil ones/faith in Science & more (mirrored)

https://www.brighteon.com/c575cffc-7c8c-4cf1-ae93-4c22de7649bd  


Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html  
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

***

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html  
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html  



Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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