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“PODCAST” GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM WITH ELANA FREELAND
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217 views • November 21, 2021
Elana Freeland plugs in with me on today’s podcast, 13/11/21 to chat about her new book, Geoengineered Transhumanism and how our environment has been weaponize by chemicals, electromagnetics and nanotechnology.
Elana Freeland Website https://www.elanafreeland.com/book-reviews
Elana Freeland Website https://www.elanafreeland.com/book-reviews
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