Dmytro took Tony on a Date while in Kiev today for some 'Ukrainian Pizza' - Blinken in Ukraine
Dmytro took Tony on a date while in Kiev today.

Adding found later:

We urgently need 7 PATRIOT batteries, 2 of which were needed yesterday — Kuleba

Blinken and Kuleba hold a late press conference in Kiev, after a night of pizza and nightclubs (bar, playing guitar video posted already).



