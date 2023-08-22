BRICS currency could become a game changer for dollar-dominated financial system

RT
August 22, 2023
While more and more countries are seeking to break away from the international banking system focused on the US dollar, the creation of a common BRICS currency is likely to top the agenda of the South African summit and spark many discussions and hopes. RT correspondent Donald Courter explains.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3adkcu-brics-currency-could-become-a-game-changer-for-dollar-dominated-financial-s.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.