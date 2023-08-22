BRICS currency could become a game changer for dollar-dominated financial system

RT





August 22, 2023





While more and more countries are seeking to break away from the international banking system focused on the US dollar, the creation of a common BRICS currency is likely to top the agenda of the South African summit and spark many discussions and hopes. RT correspondent Donald Courter explains.

