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BRICS currency could become a game changer for dollar-dominated financial system
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124 views • August 22, 2023

RT


August 22, 2023


While more and more countries are seeking to break away from the international banking system focused on the US dollar, the creation of a common BRICS currency is likely to top the agenda of the South African summit and spark many discussions and hopes. RT correspondent Donald Courter explains.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3adkcu-brics-currency-could-become-a-game-changer-for-dollar-dominated-financial-s.html

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russiachinacurrencyindiabrazilrtsouth africabricsus dollardonald courter
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