Biden Signs the Inflation and Recession Act | Rand Paul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"What Have We Done to Our Country?" - Biden Signs the Inflation and Recession ActSenator Rand Paul: "7% is bad enough if you didn't get a pay raise but imagine if it's 14% or 20%. Or lo and behold, what if the Democrats make us Venezuela, where you have 100% inflation a month or a week, and they destroy the currency."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1g90d1-biden-signs-the-inflation-and-recession-act.html