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2022 04 24 John Haller's Prophecy Update "The World is Meshugge"
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10 views • April 24, 2022
The world has gone crazy, and the majority has no clue. Right is wrong, wrong is right, black is white, and truth no longer matters. Buckle up, because if you think this ride is rocky now...you ain't seen nothin' yet!
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