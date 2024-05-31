Create New Account
Crucial Prophecy: Trump Trial, Bait & Switch, Hook in Their Jaw
Ark of Grace Ministries
Crucial Prophecy: Trump Trial, Bait & Switch, Hook in Their Jaw


Join Amanda Grace as crucial prophecies unravel in the news headlines. A large Church leader steps down, something is hidden in the robes of the Supreme Court and justice is coming to the leaders of the 3 ring circus. Watch LIVE at 5 pm ET May 30th, 2024 as the Holy Spirit guides us through all that is taking place!


