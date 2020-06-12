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NYPD Fonze Henry Winkler look alike revolt blasts Democrat Officials seeking Defund Disband Police
U2Bheavenbound
U2Bheavenbound
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26 views • June 12, 2020
Police boss goes off MSM media Stop treating us like animals & thugs Democrat officials abandoned us Breaking News Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syd75DU6UGE

Demented criminal Sleepy creepy Joe Biden DemocRAT DNC Party Controlled Puppet presidential nominee Breaking News Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5f5ZKckVQw

Demented criminal Sleepy creepy Joe Biden secures DemocRATic DNC Party presidential nomination https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4huGWQwy40

RAW Must Watch Shocker Joe Biden declares black voters considering Trump over him ain't black https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wi8HC8GuVs

Joe & Hunter Biden Corrupt Ukraine Scam Exposed - Democrats WAKE UP #WalkAway https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBwq2HN4gKU

Joe Biden & Son Criminals on the Loose running from LAW & ORDER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WULXWSW6cHY

RAW Creepy Joe Biden 2020 Campaign Trail Crazy talk having little Girls on his Lap https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-eR5cJF7FA

Joe Biden confused crazy rants NOT mentally stable to be President DNC knows it want to Control him https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5-9IeklMrs

Islamic Terrorist stabs New York Police officer in the neck Raw Footage Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0-gtDFhbbk

Soros funded Antifa Blm terrorism islamic terrorist stabbing democrats seek defund disband police Breaking News Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNGHgcVAolE

Antifa Blm Soros funded domestic terrorism riots backed msm media Democrats seek to disband Police https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESuLmb5zGhj1/

World Order NWO emerge Death of a Nation USA in Bible Prophecy ? World Passing away End Times Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oH_IeTftR5g

NWO Bill Gates ID2020 digital tracking Global Vaccine Bible Prophecy coming Antichrist 666 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbvH-okfo8Y

New World Order NWO Globalist Elites 2019 Global Plandemic Virus Simulation Lock Down stay home Depopulation Vaccines order out of chaos Current Events 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKHWt1QskBA

NWO Communist China aggressive Military police state tighten grip on Hong Kong Freedom Breaking News Current Events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cs3gHlegAQ

NWO AI Artificial intellegence autonomous killing machines dooms day point of no return end times https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU2XdWs_NvE

Armed Military Washington DC & across USA protecting against Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVIQAOyYfiY

Armed Military Philadelphia streets protecting against Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM Current Events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocWJydvawPo

Armed Military Baltimore streets protecting against Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjBjZBZORyw

RAW Armed Military North Carolina streets protecting against Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgijAy3sotQ

Armed Military Los Angeles to stop Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM Riots End Times News Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHurJSbiPww

USA Armed Military on Minnesota streets to combat Liberal Domestic Terrorism Antifa BLM Riots current events June 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ce5cfPH-9fQ

USA Executive Order Social Media Twitter Google Youtube Facebook protect Conservative Free Speech Current Events May 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2vh0hmpGo0

RAW Trump on CCP Thugs against USA Hong Kong South China Sea & Deliberate Unleashed Global Plague https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucQ1KP8HVb8

Iranian Islamic Terrorist Leader Khamenei declares Israel will be obliterated End Times News Update May 2020 Current Events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dllTBunZOaw

U2Bheavenbound back online after being blocked by youtube for 3 weeks AWESOME 2B back May 24 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c3sh6f0vQo

ObaMAGAte 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3pBykGBMPk

U2Bheavenbound UtooBheavenbound U2GO2Heaven - I AM Yours - End Times Last Days https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELKhTnWoEBI

Worldly Compromising Church Bible Prophecy End Times Last Days Final Hour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_Ow56vhtUI

Calvary Chapel Churches Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie embrace Rick Warren Saddleback Hillsong Bethel Heresy Apostasy Great Falling Away End Times News Current Events Last Days Final Hour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4FH5zY3xeQ

Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Hosted Ecumenical Rick Warren saddleback church False Teacher Exposed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ht3CONCZ4O4

Catholic Pope Francis Interfaith CHRISLAM Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren Ecumenical https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXTrpAcoQ68

False Teaching Bethel Church commands God to Raise child from dead FAILS End Times Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdkVWNH2u-s
Keywords
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