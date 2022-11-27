The Media's Deranged Hysteria Over Elon Musk's Restoration of Free Speech | Glen Greenwald

SYSTEM UPDATE is Glen Greenwald's pre-launch of his new podcast,

We believe there is no more urgent issue than the full-scale, multi-pronged attack on free speech on the internet. The censorship regime they are constructing will enable them to propagandize the population without challenge and fully control the flow of information. That is why we are devoting our work and producing our show exclusively on Rumble, a company that we truly believe is committed to preserving free speech and defying censorship pressures not only as a brand but as a cause. Stay tuned for the premiere of our new live SYSTEM UPDATE program here on Rumble. We hope you enjoy this glimpse of the show we are in the final stages of perfecting.

