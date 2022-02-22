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CDC Committed Scientific Fraud and Hid Data Says Dr. Robert Malone
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6374 views • February 22, 2022
The CDC seems to know that someone is going to blow a whistle on them from within and they are trying to get out ahead of the story. When The New York Times admits the CDC has been hiding the true data, something is about to drop.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic 'The CDC Is A Political Organization'
https://rumble.com/vviqoa-the-cdc-is-a-political-organization.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
War Room Pandemic 'The CDC Is A Political Organization'
https://rumble.com/vviqoa-the-cdc-is-a-political-organization.html
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