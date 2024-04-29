Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
What Is Ivermectin? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBE80r
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6
Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/49XEjHX
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING IVERMECTIN DRUG INTERACTIONS!
When anyone is considering buying and ingesting Ivermectin to kill parasites or treat cancer effectively or specific health issues or symptoms, it can treat people who are already on some over type of medication who need to be aware of the proven Ivermectin drug interactions.
In this video, "WARNING IVERMECTIN DRUG INTERACTIONS!" I explain to you fully what I mean by Ivermectin's drug interactions, the type of adverse effects taking ivermectin with other medication can have on a person, how to determine if your other medication is safe to take when taking Ivermectin, etc.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.