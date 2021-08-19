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The internet is more likely to be shutdown sooner than we anticipate it
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2607 views • August 19, 2021
The internet will probably be shutdown using some bogus pretext, some sort of false flag op, after it is shutdown, they will reintroduce another internet system with a total control, unless we create an alternative right now, we might not be able to communicate and share information as it is the case today.
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