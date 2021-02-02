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Lin Wood Whistle Blower 2 (Enhanced Audio)
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700 views • February 02, 2021
This is the video of Lin Wood's whistle blower explaining copies of tapes with Mike Pence involving illegal surveillance of Justice Roberts’ children. Also there was a plot to murder judges that Roberts was a part of constructing under the would be Hillary Clinton administration. It was setup under the FBI using a sovereign citizen group so that Obama could pin it on white people.
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