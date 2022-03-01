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just because you wear camouflage gear and carry a gun it doesn't make you a soldier... Well have a look at this.
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276 views • March 01, 2022
Feb 25, 2022 - The REAL story on Ukraine, Putin,
Zelensky drafts all males 18-60,
Zelensky was elected in 2019 largely by ethnic Russians on a platform to make peace with Russia.
Ukraine's President: We Are 'Handing Out Weapons' to 'Everyone Who Wants' to Defend Ukraine INCLUDING PRISONERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BD8TlCSI8Icc/
http://www.ourladyisgod.com/i-protocols-learned-elders-of-zion.php
"In every possible way, we must develop the significance of our Super-Government by representing it as the Protector and Benefactor of all them who voluntarily submit to us."
"IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO... UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITY
WITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BY
THE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THE
INOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE
"GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE IN
OUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALL
ELSE." Protocols of Zion, 10:19
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm#PROTOCOL%20No.%201
Zelensky drafts all males 18-60,
Zelensky was elected in 2019 largely by ethnic Russians on a platform to make peace with Russia.
Ukraine's President: We Are 'Handing Out Weapons' to 'Everyone Who Wants' to Defend Ukraine INCLUDING PRISONERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BD8TlCSI8Icc/
http://www.ourladyisgod.com/i-protocols-learned-elders-of-zion.php
"In every possible way, we must develop the significance of our Super-Government by representing it as the Protector and Benefactor of all them who voluntarily submit to us."
"IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO... UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITY
WITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BY
THE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THE
INOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE
"GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE IN
OUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALL
ELSE." Protocols of Zion, 10:19
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm#PROTOCOL%20No.%201
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