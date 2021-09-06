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Former Pfizer Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston Says FDA Approval For Pfizer Is Checkmate - Stew Peters
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262 views • September 06, 2021
Former Pfizer employee & biotech analyst, Karen Kingston, says the FDA approval for Pfizer is CHECKMATE.
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show
They have 14 days from the FDA approval to come clean about graphene oxide and any other ingredients not previously disclosed, as well as any previously undisclosed adverse events - or they're liable and subject to criminal and civil charges.
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show
They have 14 days from the FDA approval to come clean about graphene oxide and any other ingredients not previously disclosed, as well as any previously undisclosed adverse events - or they're liable and subject to criminal and civil charges.
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