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Rep Frederica Wilson (D) calls for prosecution for people who mock politicians
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76 views • July 22, 2020
Rep Frederica Wilson @RepWilson calls for prosecution of those who exercise their 1st Amendment rights.
If I remember correctly, we fought a war with the British over that.
Come join our Conservative Discord: https://discord.gg/KDffHTw
If I remember correctly, we fought a war with the British over that.
Come join our Conservative Discord: https://discord.gg/KDffHTw
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