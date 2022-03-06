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PFOFESSOR👨🎓MARTIN PALL SPEAKING WITH VERY CLEAR WORDS FOR EVERYONE TO UNDERSTAND
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121 views • March 06, 2022
🔊PFOFESSOR👨🎓MARTIN PALL SPEAKING WITH VERY CLEAR WORDS FOR EVERYONE TO UNDERSTAND,
WHAT THE RISKS, DANGERS AND PROBLEMS IS WITH #EMF #5G AND WIFI ALL AROUND US♨️
HE ALSO SPEAKS ABOUT 👶📲CHILDREN AND OUR SMARTPHONES📛
#MUSTSEE
⚠️EMF/5G
IS KILLING YOU SLOWLY‼️
WHAT THE RISKS, DANGERS AND PROBLEMS IS WITH #EMF #5G AND WIFI ALL AROUND US♨️
HE ALSO SPEAKS ABOUT 👶📲CHILDREN AND OUR SMARTPHONES📛
#MUSTSEE
⚠️EMF/5G
IS KILLING YOU SLOWLY‼️
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