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Hollywood is reusing same old movies by overlaying characters because they know humans are stupid
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106 views • February 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021).Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their children the CIA Nazi shadow rogue government MK Ultra mind-control “women’s head covering removal” “feminism agenda” “human extermination replacement program” Hollywood occult New Age Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar feminist pedophile cannibal LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian” spirit cooking ritual actors and actresses in inverted “males in women’s avatar bodies” and “females in men’s avatar bodies” are making fun of the utterly absolutely indisputably amazingly dumb stupid idiotic human homo-sapiens child sex slave specie human meat food specie taxpayer slave specie lab experiment specie by using the same Hollywood movies and using Watcher fallen angel alien junk technology to remake it into new movies, because they know the humans will never realize it. God is exposing it through his real Christians, so that the dumb sinful “Bible verse redefining” End Times wicked generation planned for God’s judgment and wrath will repent of worshipping the pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar CEO Mr. Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, but instead, they are not repenting even when they find out the truth from us real Christians, who are getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms, and they are just depressed from having their childhood dreams destroyed. Stop being depressed about finding out the truth about Disney like a dumb brain-dead human populace, but repent of worshipping Disney black magic that has demon-possessed you through the television screen by sending demon spirits electromagnetically into your body and soul to make you Jezebel worshippers when you were children, so that the Western feminist nations’ girls start hating boys at around the ages 7 to 9, so that they would corrupt the churches by removing women’s head coverings to bring back the dead disembodied nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits from the abyss to be elected president to exterminate and replace humans with COVID-19 vaccines. Are you the dumb ones, or are we real Christians who speak the truth the dumb ones? Ask yourself that question. Do not be like the millions of religious Christians and pastors headed to destruction. Once we real Christian “Restrainers of the AntiChrist spirit” are raptured into heaven, all hell will break loose on you, literally. Massive death is coming. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
TRUE CHURCH "Bride of Jesus Christ"
God YHWH Jesus’ real church remains faithful to his Word even when cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and it is God’s answer to the rise of the witchcraft of Jezebel in the harlot Church
HARLOT CHURCH "bride of AntiChrist"
The AntiChrist's fake bride Jezebel's cowardly silent witchcraft harlot church redefines God's Word to rebel against "women's head coverings" and cross-dresses in men's trousers as adulterers
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
TRUE CHURCH "Bride of Jesus Christ"
God YHWH Jesus’ real church remains faithful to his Word even when cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and it is God’s answer to the rise of the witchcraft of Jezebel in the harlot Church
HARLOT CHURCH "bride of AntiChrist"
The AntiChrist's fake bride Jezebel's cowardly silent witchcraft harlot church redefines God's Word to rebel against "women's head coverings" and cross-dresses in men's trousers as adulterers
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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