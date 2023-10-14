18+ Israel Bombs Palestinians Fleeing Northern Gaza, Kills 70

On October 13, at least 70 Palestinians were killed and 200 others were wounded in Israeli strikes on a convoy of displaced civilians heading from northern Gaza to south.

Iyad Al-Buzm, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the convoy was targeted as around 150 civilians were making their way through Salah Aldin Street in al-Zeytoun neighborhood.

Al-Buzm noted that despite Israeli calls to find refuge in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, the bombings are still heard throughout the strip.

The Hamas Movement, which governs Gaza, said the convoy was targeted in three places. Videos posted on social media showed the convoy before and after it was targeted by the Israeli strikes. The dead bodies of several victims can be seen in one of the videos.

The attack came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warned Palestinians in northern Gaza to move to the south “within 24 hours” before an expected invasion.

Many Palestinians in Gaza said that they would not adhere to the evacuation order as it could lead to a new Nakba, a term used to refer to the displacement of more than 750,000 Arabs from Palestine during the foundation of the state of Israel in 1947-48.

The IDF has been bombarding Gaza from ground, air and sea since Hamas and other factions in the Strip launched a surprise attack on nearby Israeli bases and settlements on October 7. At least 1,300 Israelis were killed and more than 3,000 others were wounded in the attack. Hundreds others were taken captives or went missing.

The strikes on Gaza, home to 2.3 million people and one of the world’s most densely populated areas, have already claimed the lives of at least 1,900 Palestinians, including more than 600 children, and wounded nearly 8,000 others.

In addition to the intense bombardment, Israel has imposed a full blockade on the already besieged strip, cutting off food, water, fuel and medicines.

Gaza could experience an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe once the IDF launches its invasion. The number of casualties will rise dramatically.

Sources @South Front/Syrian Girl

