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Footless Joe [Bidan]
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271 views • November 03, 2021
This is the infamous moment when he arrives at the “White House” on 11 August 2021.
He steps off Marine One and ignores the guys in suits while walking to the wrong door.
But wait, the best part starts at ~40 seconds.
Watch his feet.
Hey Joe, greenscreen much?
He steps off Marine One and ignores the guys in suits while walking to the wrong door.
But wait, the best part starts at ~40 seconds.
Watch his feet.
Hey Joe, greenscreen much?
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