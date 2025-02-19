© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nationalism and Its Enemies
26 views • 2 months ago
- Nationalism is the natural antidote to global tyranny.
- All politics comes down to what is in the Bible: The enemies of Jesus Christ are the enemies of White and Christian nations.
- Jews "don’t please God, and they are hostile to the entire human race." 1 Thes 2:15
- Evangelical Pastors cannot figure out who the enemy is even though it is right in their faces -- it's like they stare at a blackboard and still can't figure out what color it is.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
