The Hydroxychloroquine Scandal

Dr. Len shares the scandal originally published by Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, and The Guardian, on the hydroxychloroquine articles published in the Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine on May 22, 2020. These "prestigious" medical journals published articles with data on 96,000 patients hospitalized from 671 hospitals around the world with Covid 19 that compared hydroxychloroquine with and without zithromycin to placebo. They concluded that the patients treated with the drugs had much greater mortality than placebo, and recommended they no longer be used to treat people with Covid 19. It turns out that they refused to release their data to the medical journals and the articles were retracted. It is sad that the articles were published in the first place because it is ridiculous to think that a "self-funded" study of this magnitude could be done in just two months. What does this mean from the point of view of the reliability of the study as well as the reliability of the editorial boards of these journals that recklessly published articles that were poorly evaluated. Dr. Len goes on to discuss the conflicts of interest of medical research and questions the integrity of the medical journals, FDA, CDC, NIH and even the WHO.