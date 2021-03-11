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WEBINAR: Root cause: Fluoride, Mercury Fillings, Root Canals & Autoimmune Disease
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99 views • March 11, 2021
Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? Maybe your MOUTH is the root cause. Learn how you can take control of your health by understanding the root causes of disease. If you have disease in your mouth, you have systemic disease as there are no fences in your body. Find out the reasons why you should be avoiding commercial oral care products and also why having a biological dentist is so important.
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Visit my website www.simplysilvermouthwash.com or contact me directly at [email protected]
Feel free to use my burst ambassador code GA6GBH at www.burstoralcare.com to receive 40% my favorite electric toothbrush.
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