© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US mainstream media U-turn on a theory that the Coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 01, 2021
RT News - June 1 2021 (12:00 MSK)
1 Jun, 2021 10:19
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/525315-rtnews-june-01-12msk/
The US 'mainstream media' U-turn on a theory that the 'Coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab' with journalists admitting they'd previously dismissed it out of hand - just because Donald Trump had backed it.
Not in Wuhan, A Couple of Perspectives on the Origin of the Coronavirus
First published at 06:37 UTC on April 26th, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6pGV1R4fwo6/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
1 Jun, 2021 10:19
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/525315-rtnews-june-01-12msk/
The US 'mainstream media' U-turn on a theory that the 'Coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab' with journalists admitting they'd previously dismissed it out of hand - just because Donald Trump had backed it.
Not in Wuhan, A Couple of Perspectives on the Origin of the Coronavirus
First published at 06:37 UTC on April 26th, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s6pGV1R4fwo6/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.