







While spreading awareness amongst the homeless on Good Friday evening a woman overheard the team I was with speaking to a small gathering of people about the children on the fliers we were distributing that evening.





The men were discussing the variety of groups that make up the Washington State Coalition For Children, which partially consists of militias & biker gangs.





I was standing to the side observing them when she approached me with her testimony.





The woman's name is Silvia.





She told me her mother drove her car into the water while she was in it when she was an infant.





She had drowned but was brought back to life.





Her family thought she was dead.





Silvia ended up trafficked throughout her childhood.





Passed between motorcycle clubs & other nefarious organizations, she desired to issue us a warning.





She told me she eventually reconnected with some of her family.





I walked Silvia over to introduced her to Lewis, 50 Cal and Chase.





The three stood with her while she told her story.





They took heed to her words promising her that the members of the WSCC will be vetted before joining the coalition.





As soon as she completed her story Lewis, 50 Cal & Chase bowed their heads praying for Silvia.





The mission continues.





