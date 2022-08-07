Zelensky -Troops Hiding in Civilian Buildings, Schools and Nurseries

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Selection of footage of Ukrainian troops hiding in civilian buildings (schools and nurseries). Music video traditional Ukrainian folklore.
◾️Ukraine Army has been shielding behind civilians from the very start of this conflict.
◾️I'm not a member of Amnesty International so I won't be humiliating myself begging for the forgiveness of some Nazis.