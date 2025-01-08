BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Revelation - Part 5 - "The Message to the Church in Smyrna" - Expository Reading
Point Of View
Point Of View
131 followers
0
4 months ago

Revelation 2:8-11 NLT

"Write this letter to the angel of the church in Smyrna. This is the message from the one who is the First and the Last, who was dead but is now alive: [9] "I know about your suffering and your poverty-but you are rich! I know the blasphemy of those opposing you. They say they are Jews, but they are not, because their synagogue belongs to Satan. [10] Don't be afraid of what you are about to suffer. The devil will throw some of you into prison to test you. You will suffer for ten days. But if you remain faithful even when facing death, I will give you the crown of life. [11] "Anyone with ears to hear must listen to the Spirit and understand what he is saying to the churches. Whoever is victorious will not be harmed by the second death.

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblerevelationgod the fatherjesus the son
